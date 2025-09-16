Hyprop reports double-digit growth in SA and Eastern Europe portfolios
The group anticipates an increase of 10%-12% in distributable income per share for 2026
16 September 2025 - 09:38
Hyprop Investments has delivered a 7.5% increase in distributable income for the year, driven by double-digit growth in SA and Eastern Europe.
Distributable income grew to R1.51bn in the 12 months ended June, with distributable income per share at 378.8c from 370.4c a year ago, exceeding guidance...
