Sirius raises €105m in bond to fuel expansion spree
Sirius has completed approximately €300m in acquisitions in 2025 to date
15 September 2025 - 11:10
Sirius Real Estate, the operator of Germany and the UK’s booming branded business and industrial parks, has issued a further €105m (R2.14bn) of notes — its second tap of a €359.9m bond due in November 2028.
The latest capital raise, executed directly with HSBC Continental Europe, will be consolidated into the existing 1.75% 2028 bond first issued in November 2021. It follows a €59.9m tap earlier this year and comes on the heels of a €350m bond issued in January...
