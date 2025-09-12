Green building costs fall, lifting momentum for sustainable development
Environmentally friendly building cost premiums have come down significantly since 2009
12 September 2025 - 15:08
The cost of building green office space in SA is steadily becoming more affordable, signalling a notable shift in the commercial property market.
Between 2009 and 2014, green-certified office projects carried a significant cost premium, averaging 5.95%. Since then, that premium has steadily declined. According to the fourth edition of Green Building in SA: A Guide to Costs & Trends, projects certified between 2015 and 2018 saw the average premium fall to 3.49%...
