City Lodge looks to recovery, despite operational setbacks
The group expects stability of GNU and interest rate cuts to result in improved operating environment in 2026 financial year
12 September 2025 - 14:18
City Lodge is navigating a tougher-than-expected trading environment as geopolitical headwinds and refurbishments across key properties put pressure on its performance.
Occupancy slipped to 56% in the year to end-June from 58% in the year-earlier period, while 48,748 room nights — representing about 2% of the group’s total inventory — were taken out of service due to refurbishment work at eight hotels, the group said...
