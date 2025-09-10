Strong SA performance boosts Growthpoint’s earnings

Growthpoint Properties has reported a 3.1% increase in distributable income due to an improved contribution from the three SA sectors.
Distributable income for the year to end-June rose to R5bn, or 146.3c per share.
The group attributed the increase to like-for-like net property income (NPI) growth, improved negative rent reversions in the office and retail sectors, positive renewal growth in the logistics and industrial sector, reduced vacancies and improved expense efficiencies and recoveries.
Group revenue, excluding Capital & Regional, increased by 2.2% to R13.3bn and operating profit rose by 5.5% to R8.7bn.
The dividend per share increased by 6.1% to 124.3c.
SA net property income (NPI) increased by 5% to R5.7bn.
Like-for-like NPI at the group’s flagship V&A Waterfront increased 12.7%, driven by turnover rental revenue in both the retail and hospitality sectors, and an increase in tourism.
In SA, Growthpoint plans to continue to enhance the quality of its portfolio through disciplined capital allocation, proactive tenant retention, strategic asset repositioning, and the acceleration of greenbuilding and renewable energy initiatives.
It focuses on sectors and regions demonstrating higher growth potential and reducing costs.
In the SA portfolio, the office sector had stabilised and was outperforming in Cape Town and Umhlanga Ridge in KwaZulu-Natal, with Cape Town achieving positive renewal growth, however, office leases renewed after the year-end with negative reversions would affect the sector’s renewal growth rate in the 2026 financial year, it said.
The Gauteng office portfolio remains under pressure due to oversupply, with higher vacancy levels and negative reversions compared to other regions.
The logistics and industrial sector, with a more balanced supply-demand dynamic, is expected to continue to outperform other sectors. KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape are expected to continue to deliver superior performance.
The V&A’s performance exceeded expectations in 2025, driven by increased domestic and international tourism. This momentum is expected to continue in the 2026 financial year. The V&A expected double-digit earnings growth.
International expansion is constrained by the high cost of capital, both domestically and offshore, and the group’s commitment to maintaining balance sheet strength.
The group continued its strategy to improve the quality of the SA portfolio and focused on decreasing the portfolio weighting of the office sector and exiting deteriorating nodes and CBDs.
To this end, 24 properties across the three sectors were sold for R2.3bn, with a profit on book value of R0.4m and R403.5m on cost. In addition five properties with a value of R317.4m were held for sale.
“The sector has reached the bottom of the cycle and we have seen an improvement in the sector’s key performance indicators over the last two financial years,” it said.
Five office properties were sold in the 2025 financial year for R432.3m. The group focused on selling properties that were below optimum size or were in deteriorating CBDs.
All shopping centres that are deemed a long-term hold have either undergone an extensive refurbishment or are scheduled for strategic intervention over the next three years.
Five retail properties were sold in the 2025 financial year for R946.7m and 14 industrial properties for R968.4m.
“The successful implementation is evident in the re-weighting of our domestic portfolio’s composition by value, which has shifted from 46% office at FY15 to 40% in FY25, and industrial and logistics, which has increased from 15% to 20% over the same period, with retail flat at 39%,” it said.
The group also continued to prioritise the growth of its investments in and exposure to the better-performing logistics sector. In 2025, R322m was spent on developing new high-quality, modern logistics warehouses.
Vacancies in the logistics and industrial portfolio reduced to 4.1% from 5.2% a year ago, while the group reported positive renewal growth of 0.4% and NPI like-for-like growth of 5.5%.
The group continued to focus its development and capital expenditure on the stronger-performing Western Cape province due to its strong property fundamentals.
A total of R1.6bn development and capital expenditure was incurred and the key projects include the redevelopment of Bayside Mall in Table View and The Hilton Canopy Hotel at Longkloof Studios in Gardens (R207.3m) in Cape Town.
The group’s strategy is to reduce reliance on the national grid and address water supply and security and it increased total installed solar capacity to 61.2MWp (megawatt peak), from 40.7MWp in 2024.
During the year, the group completed solar installations for R146.7m and to date has spent a cumulative R1bn on 80 solar plants.
The wheeling of energy from the power purchase agreement with Etana Energy was set to be in operation from October after the successful testing and commissioning of the Boston Hydro plant, it said.
Its international strategy is focused on optimising its investments, with the UK’s Capital & Regional identified as noncore given its relatively small size, the inability to scale the business and the relatively weak state and outlook for the UK economy. The investment was sold for R2.4bn, settled by way of R1.2bn cash and R1.2bn worth of NewRiver Reit shares.
Subsequent to year-end, Growthpoint exited its 14.2% investment in NRR, raising gross sales proceeds of £50.5m (R1.3bn).
Growthpoint said the reduction in load-shedding and a favourable interest rate outlook supported its operational performance.
“Growthpoint enters FY26 with optimism, despite the fragile domestic political climate and geopolitical uncertainty. Our strategic priorities remain firmly anchored in maintaining balance sheet strength and advancing our environmental, social and governance commitments,” it said.
Strong SA performance boosts Growthpoint’s earnings
Group to enhance quality of portfolio through disciplined capital allocation and acceleration of renewable energy initiatives
