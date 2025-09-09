Rising home loan applications and house prices point to rebound
July’s interest rate cut has reignited demand in the affordable and mid-market property segments, says BetterBond’s Bradd Bendall
09 September 2025 - 15:09
SA’s residential property market is showing renewed momentum, with home loan applications and average house prices climbing steadily as interest rate cuts begin to filter through the economy.
According to BetterBond’s August property brief, home loan applications increased 14% quarterly in July and rose 12% year on year...
