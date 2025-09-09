Retail property benefits as lower rates lift spending power
Fashion, food and fun are expected to drive turnover and rental growth, says Redefine
09 September 2025 - 05:00
Redefine expects growth in essential services within the retail sector to stay strong, tracking food inflation despite a broader slowdown in turnover.
While overall trading density growth moderated slightly to 3.5% in the first quarter, it continues to outperform inflation, reflecting that retailers are generating more sales per square metre than the rate of inflation, said Redefine head of retail asset management Nashil Chotoki...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.