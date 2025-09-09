Growthpoint, SA’s largest listed property group, is preparing for a pivotal leadership transition. With longtime CEO Norbert Sasse set to hand the reins to Estienne de Klerk in July 2026, the company faces the challenge of sustaining growth in a sluggish economy while reshaping its portfolio for the future. Business Day sat down with De Klerk to reflect on his journey and unpack his vision for the next chapter.
Property gurus Estienne de Klerk and Norbert Sasse have come full circle. Saving Growthpoint from near death in the early 2000s and transforming it into SA’s largest listed property fund with assets north of R100bn has been no mean feat.
And with De Klerk set to take over from Sasse at the helm of the property major in July 2026, he said the group is well poised for further growth. Business Day caught up with him...
