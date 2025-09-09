Newpark offloads Crown Mines property in R101.4m deal
The property located in Crown City is fully let to Bidvest Afcom on a triple-net lease
09 September 2025 - 22:11
Newpark Reit has agreed to sell its Crown Mines industrial property in Johannesburg for R101.4m as part of a strategic move to streamline its portfolio and exit noncore assets.
The agreement involves Newpark subsidiary CP Finance selling the 11,277m² warehouse to Aviwe Nonya. ..
