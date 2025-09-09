Hammerson names Rob Wilkinson as CEO

London- and JSE-listed retail landlord Hammerson has appointed veteran real estate executive Rob Wilkinson as its next CEO, as the group eyes the next phase of growth following a multiyear turnaround under outgoing CEO Rita-Rose Gagné.
Wilkinson, currently CEO of AEW Europe, will assume the role from January 1 2026. He will join Hammerson’s board as CEO designate in mid-December to allow for a handover from Gagné, who will retire at the end of the year after five years in the role.
AEW Europe is a real estate investment management company, part of the global AEW group, which manages property assets on behalf of institutional investors.
The appointment comes after a formal search process led by an independent executive search firm. Wilkinson was selected from a pool of external candidates, with Hammerson citing his three decades of experience in global real estate markets and a track record of value creation.
“Rob is an established and proven real estate leader who stood out from a strong field of candidates, His ability to convert strategic thinking into shareholder value through outstanding leadership made him the board’s top choice,” said Hammerson chairperson Robert Noel.
Wilkinson is a Cambridge-trained lawyer and qualified chartered accountant, who brings three decades of experience across global real estate markets.
Before AEW, he held senior positions at Goodman Group, Eurohypo, and Union Bank of Switzerland. He also brings public boardroom experience, having served as a non-executive director at Grainger Plc and currently at Derwent London.
Wilkinson takes over after a period of consolidation under Gagné, who was appointed in 2021 during the pandemic-induced retail property downturn. Under her leadership, Hammerson restructured its balance sheet, exited noncore markets and repositioned its portfolio towards mixed-use and leisure-led destinations.
“I’m honoured to be stepping into this role at a pivotal time and excited to build on the momentum established under Rita-Rose’s leadership, which has seen Hammerson undergo a major transformation — particularly given the strength of the company’s prime retail and leisure destinations,” said Wilkinson.
His pay package includes a base salary of £620,000 and eligibility for performance-linked bonuses in line with the company’s shareholder-approved remuneration policy.
In addition, Hammerson will grant him share awards worth £1.017m to compensate for bonuses forfeited on leaving AEW.
