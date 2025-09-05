Fortress lifts 2026 guidance on strong retail, logistics demand
The global real estate market, both in SA and globally, has retained the momentum gained from the reduction in interest rates
05 September 2025 - 18:28
Fortress Reit has reported distributable earnings of R1.956bn for the year to end-June and raised its guidance for the 2026 financial year.
The group expects profit growth in 2026 of 6%-7% as it benefits from stabilising vacancies and steady rental income across its logistics and retail portfolios, the group said in its results for the year to end-June...
