Dipula surpasses target with R559m bookbuild
The capital raise is part of Dipula's growth strategy, enabling the company to strengthen its balance sheet
05 September 2025 - 17:24
Dipula has successfully completed an oversubscribed accelerated bookbuild, raising R559m, surpassing its initial target of R500m.
The group launched the bookbuild on Thursday, with the offer priced at R5.43 per share, reflecting a 4.23% discount to the closing price of Dipula shares on the JSE on the same day...
