M&R gets R80m lifeline as 2,800 jobs hang in the balance
New funding is expected to keep the Murray & Roberts rescue process on track
03 September 2025 - 17:26
Murray & Roberts (M&R) Ltd, the struggling engineering and construction firm in business rescue, has secured a further R80m in funding, which is expected to keep the rescue process on track and protect thousands of jobs in its mining services units.
The latest injection of post-commencement finance, confirmed by the group’s turnaround experts on Wednesday, comes from the same investor group led by Differential Capital. The consortium is also behind a proposed acquisition of M&R’s mining-related subsidiaries, including Cementation Africa and Cementation Americas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.