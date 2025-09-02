MortgageMarket’s push to take up market share in SA’s competitive home financing market is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tim Akinnusi, co-founder and CEO of MortgageMarket.
MortgageMarket, SA’s first independent online home loan marketplace, has been in business since 2020, quickly rising to become the third-largest bond originator in SA, competing with the likes of SA Home Loans and Better Bond.
The banker turned entrepreneur knows a thing or two about home financing.
He is a former managing executive for home loans at Absa as well as previously serving as executive head for home-loan sales at Nedbank.
Akinnusi says the business was self-funded in the beginning as the technology platform was first built. Since then, it has received venture funding.
The company is looking to take up market share as structural shifts take place in the local property market.
Co-founder and CEO of MortgageMarket Tim Akinnusi. Picture: SUPPLIED
MortgageMarket recently announced a partnership with Takealot to launch the Takealot Home Loan Hub — “a fully digital platform that empowers South Africans to access the best home-loan offers from the country’s top banks”.
Through the partnership, the loan hub will allow customers to apply for financing as “seamlessly as shopping online”. As a sweetener, the partners are giving up to R20,000 in Takealot vouchers to customers when a home loan is registered.
Through the discussion, the businessman details the journey of MortgageMarket from inception, his history in SA’s home loans market, strategy to grow the business, the company’s funding and partnerships.
Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.
PODCAST | Taking on the giants in SA’s home finance sector
Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks with Tim Akinnusi, co-founder and CEO of MortgageMarket. They discuss the company's journey, its strategies to challenge established players and the innovative approaches it's employing to expand its footprint in SA's competitive home financing sector
Join the discussion:
WATCH: Takealot creates home loan platform with MortgageMarket
