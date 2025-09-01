Sun International shares rise on improved earnings outlook
The hotel and casino group expects interim headline earnings to be up more than 50% year on year
01 September 2025 - 10:40
Shares in Sun International jumped more than 7% in early morning trading on Monday after the group flagged an expected surge in headline earnings.
The Sun City owner said in a trading statement that it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) to be between 298c and 307c for the six months to end-June, up 56.8%-61.6% from a year ago. ..
