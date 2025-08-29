MAS lifts earnings on soaring JV profit and stronger European retail
The group’s development joint venture profit rose, driven by the strong performance of existing commercial assets
29 August 2025 - 16:02
MAS Real Estate has reported a double-digit rise in distributable earnings, driven by a sharp jump in joint venture (JV) profit and solid performance across its Central and Eastern European (CEE) retail portfolio.
The group, which owns retail assets in Romania, Bulgaria and Poland, reported a 27.7% rise in distributable earnings to 9.53 euro cents per share, for the year to end-June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.