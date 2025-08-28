Equites bullish as demand for SA industrial property heats up
High volume of requests for proposals in the market points to increased activity
28 August 2025 - 16:41
Equites is seeing strong demand for industrial property, especially in SA, as supply chain operators continue to invest in logistics infrastructure.
The real estate investment trust (Reit) said the high volume of requests for proposals (RFPs) in the market points to increased activity from tenants seeking modern warehousing and distribution space, the group said in its interim results for the year to end-August...
