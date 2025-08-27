Accelerate disposes of retail assets in R215m transaction
The disposals are part of Accelerate's restructuring plans
27 August 2025 - 10:52
Accelerate Property Fund has inked a R215m deal to dispose of two retail assets in Fourways, Gauteng as part of its efforts to clean up its balance sheet and restructure its portfolio.
The real estate investment trust (Reit) announced on Tuesday that it had struck a sale-of-letting enterprise agreement with a consortium led by Dorpstraat Capital Growth Fund and Property House Group Investments...
