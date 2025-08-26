Fairvest raises R976m in book build
The group will use the proceeds for investments and acquisitions
26 August 2025 - 08:44
Fairvest raised R976m on Monday in an accelerated book build and said it would use the proceeds for acquisitions and investments.
The property group initially aimed to raise R400m, but later increased the amount to R970m in the light of the strong demand for the offering...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.