Fairvest to raise R400m in book build
The capital raise will be by an accelerated book build managed by Java Capital
25 August 2025 - 09:48
Property group Fairvest plans to raise R400m through the issue of new “B” shares, it said on Monday.
The capital raise would be by an accelerated book build managed by Java Capital as bookrunner. ..
