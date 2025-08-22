Order book surge powers WBHO’s earnings rebound
In the rest of Africa, activity showed strong growth, with two major projects in Ghana and Liberia operating at peak production
22 August 2025 - 14:37
Construction and engineering heavyweight Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) has flagged stronger earnings in its construction business, with the group expecting a double-digit surge in full-year profits.
The group’s positive earnings outlook follows an increase in its order book, which had grown 23% to R37.6bn by June 30, reinforcing its short- to medium-term prospects, the group said in a trading update on Thursday...
