Octodec reaps the benefits of lower inflation and interest rates
The group has revised its full-year distribution guidance, upgrading it from growth of 2%-4% to a more optimistic 3%-6%
22 August 2025 - 16:56
Octodec is cashing in on the benefits of reduced inflation and lower interest rates, with these economic shifts giving it a boost that is driving higher occupancy and rental growth across its portfolio.
The group reported that year-to-date collections have remained solid, with residential at 99.3% and commercial at 97.5%. The decline in commercial collections is due to retail tenants affected by the ongoing issues on Lilian Ngoyi Street, which was damaged by a gas explosion in 2023, as well as one tenant being in business rescue, according to its pre-close update for the year to end-August...
