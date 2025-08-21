PPC seals $30m Zimbabwe land sale deal
Cement maker’s Arlington Estate was seized in land grabs and title deed returned only last year
21 August 2025 - 15:28
PPC has finally unloaded a piece of land in Zimbabwe that has been a thorn in its side for more than a decade, pocketing $30m (about R530m) from the disposal.
The cement maker said in a Sens announcement on Thursday that its 88%-owned subsidiary, PPC Zimbabwe (PPCZ), has signed a deal to sell the 418ha Arlington Estate in Harare to a local private property developer...
