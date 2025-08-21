MAS boardroom showdown cools as shareholders pull nominations
The four board candidates nominated by the requisitioning shareholders have rescinded their consent to stand for election
21 August 2025 - 19:26
The brewing corporate drama at MAS Real Estate appears to have lost some steam after a group of activist shareholders, who had pushed for a shake-up of the company’s board, abruptly withdrew their proposed director appointments ahead of next week’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM).
In a surprise turn of events, MAS on Thursday announced that the four board candidates nominated by the requisitioning shareholders — including sector heavyweight Des de Beer and former directors Robert Emslie, Sundeep Naran, and Stephen Delport — have rescinded their consent to stand for election...
