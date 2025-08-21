Growthpoint to wheel blockchain-certified green power to tenants
The first energy will be wheeled from the Boston Hydroelectric Plant in Lesotho over Eskom’s national grid
21 August 2025 - 18:12
Growthpoint is set to become the first landlord in Sandton to wheel renewable electricity to tenants, beginning in October. It will also give them direct access to trade blockchain-certified renewable energy certificates (RECs).
The property giant signed a 195GW power purchase agreement with Etana Energy in 2023, securing hydro, wind and solar supply. The first energy will be wheeled from the new Boston Hydroelectric Plant in the Lesotho Highlands over Eskom’s national grid to 10 office buildings in Sandton...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.