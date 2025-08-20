Nepi Rockcastle raises dividend guidance after strong performance
Group’s achievements lift the value of investment property portfolio to more than R165bn
20 August 2025 - 18:47
The largest property group on the JSE, Nepi Rockcastle, has revised its full-year dividend guidance upward on strong operational momentum, with distributable earnings per share now expected to rise 2.5%-3%.
The group’s robust performance during the period lifted the value of Nepi Rockcastle’s investment property portfolio to more than €8bn (R165bn) for the first time in its history, it said in its results for the six months to end-June...
