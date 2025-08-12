Sirius expands UK portfolio with business park acquisition
Group says Hartlebury Trading Estate is ninth business park it has bought this year
12 August 2025 - 10:19
Sirius Real Estate has expanded its UK portfolio with the acquisition of Hartlebury Trading Estate in Worcestershire for £101.1m, excluding acquisition costs.
The group said the transaction followed the recent acquisitions in Dresden and Bedford and was the ninth business park it had bought in 2025...
