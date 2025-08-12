Industrial property surges on logistics and warehousing demand
Sector continues to outperform property market as a whole, which is gathering renewed pace
12 August 2025 - 15:56
SA’s property market is gathering momentum, with industrial real estate continuing to lead the growth in the sector, according to Equites Property Fund.
The outperformance is being driven by strong rental growth, low vacancy rates and sustained demand for logistics and warehousing space — especially in urban logistics hubs, the JSE-listed Reit says in its most recent annual report...
