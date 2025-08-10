MAS shareholders face defining vote in Prime Kapital saga

MAS’s Arges Mall in Pitesti, Romania. Picture: SUPPLIED
A high-stakes shareholder showdown looms over MAS Real Estate, with a crucial vote later in the month set to determine whether a group of institutional investors can wrest back influence from Prime Kapital — or watch the development partner consolidate its control over the JSE-listed property group.
Shareholders took action over persisten governance concerns and a lack of transparency surrounding a €400m development joint venture (DJV) with Prime Kapital, which now accounts for nearly half of MAS’s net assets. The DJV is owned 60% by Prime Kapital and 40% by MAS.
At the centre of the battle, which is due to go to the vote on August 27 in Malta, is a second extraordinary general meeting (EGM), requisitioned by a bloc of SA MAS shareholders — including Ninety One, Stanlib, Catalyst Fund Managers and Meago Asset Managers — who together hold more than 17% of the group’s issued share capital.
The group of investors wants two Prime Kapital-linked directors removed and four independent directors appointed. They are also pushing for a board committee to investigate unresolved issues, including the structure and terms of the DJV.
According to analyst Golden Section Capital’s July review, if the resolutions pass, the MAS board would be recast with a majority of independent directors — a development that could shift the company’s governance direction. Should they fail, Prime Kapital’s influence could deepen, paving the way for its majority control and leaving minority shareholders with fewer options to challenge decisions.
Frustration over the DJV came to a head in late July when Hyprop, which was also making a bid for MAS, withdrew its offer — it said this was due to the MAS board’s refusal to grant it full access to the DJV agreement.
Earlier that month — after pressure from Hyprop — MAS’s board released a summary of the DJV agreement, causing some alarm among investors with clauses such as a “development margin fee” paid to Prime Kapital.
Golden Section Capital MD Garreth Elston said Prime Kapital had full operational control and an exclusive development mandate within the DJV, which covers nearly half of MAS’s assets — effectively leaving MAS as a passenger.
“If the resolutions at the EGM are passed a newly constituted board with a majority of independent directors could fundamentally alter the company’s trajectory,” Elston said.
“Its first mandate would be to confront the DJV head-on — whether through renegotiation, legal challenge, or other strategic action. That would send a clear signal to the market that the board is finally acting in the interest of all shareholders, not just one.”
In the midst of the standoff Prime Kapital has launched its own offer to acquire the MAS shares it does not already own — for €1.40 apiece — a 28% premium to the share price at the time, backed by €230m in secured funding.
“The timing and structure of the bid, ahead of the EGM, suggest Prime Kapital is trying to tighten its grip on MAS, with its offer set to close on August 14,” Elston said.
After receiving the offer, MAS said on Friday the truncated timetable left it unable to commission a fair and reasonable opinion or obtain a formal valuation. As a result, the MAS board said it would not recommend for or against the bid and has urged shareholders to seek independent financial advice before making a decision.
Under the terms of the offer, shareholders can elect to receive either listed or unlisted preference shares or retain their existing holdings.
As an added incentive, Prime Kapital has also hinted at a €120m special dividend from the DJV — a move that could see MAS resume dividend payments as early as September. It suspended dividends in 2023 due to disputes over how profit from the DJV should be shared.
“The bid is not a genuine value unlock, but rather a calculated control play, dressed in flexible packaging and timed to eliminate rival bids and shareholder resistance before it can consolidate,” Elston said.
If the shareholder resolutions are voted down on August 27, the existing board will be strengthened and Prime Kapital could continue increasing its shareholding beyond 50%, he said.
“For independent shareholders, this path risks value erosion and subordination within an opaque governance structure,” he said.
Another possible outcome, Elston said, is a fresh takeover bid. Either Prime Kapital formalises its offer or a successful governance overhaul could make MAS more attractive to other suitors.
A new independent board would be able to conduct a proper sale process, including full access to crucial documents — potentially re-engaging Hyprop or drawing new interest. But a non-Prime Kapital offer is unlikely before governance issues are resolved.
Before Hyprop withdrew its bid, CEO Morné Wilken voiced growing investor fatigue with both the MAS and Prime Kapital managements.
MICHAEL AVERY: Investors beware: MAS control bid smells like a cover bid
Hyprop's MAS bid could have affected its debt profile and dividends, analyst says
