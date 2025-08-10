Accelerate Property Fund’s loss widens sharply as income falls
Landlord pins blame on ‘ongoing market pressures and the impact of strategic asset disposals’
10 August 2025 - 18:17
Accelerate Property Fund reported a decrease in rental income for the year to end-June, largely due to disposals and reversions in rental income at Fourways Mall.
The company’s rental income decreased by 5.7% to R824m, with net property income also falling 8.3% to R494.7m, the company said on Friday...
