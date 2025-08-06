Repo rate cut fuels optimism in housing market
Recent rate cuts, lower fuel prices and subdued inflation are expected to revive activity
06 August 2025 - 17:56
The SA Reserve Bank’s decision to trim the repo rate by 25 basis points — the first since signalling a potential 3% inflation target — has reignited confidence in the country’s residential property sector.
While modest, the cut offers much-needed relief in a persistently high interest rate environment, and expands home ownership prospects for first-time buyers and middle-income earners grappling with affordability pressures...
