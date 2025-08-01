Companies / Property

WATCH: Why South Africans still view property as a good investment

Business Day TV spoke to Kamini Ramsamy, head of credit risk home loans at Absa

01 August 2025 - 16:02
by Business Day TV
Investment sentiment in SA’s residential property market remained elevated in the second quarter of 2025, with Absa’s latest Homeowners Sentiment Index recording an 84% positive response. Business Day TV spoke to Kamini Ramsamy, head of credit risk home loans at Absa for more insight.

