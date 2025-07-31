Hammerson lifts earnings outlook on consumer spending and Bullring buyout
Property group forecasts 17% increase in gross rental income for the financial year to end-December
31 July 2025 - 21:31
UK-based property company Hammerson has raised its full-year 2025 earnings outlook as a result of stronger-than-expected growth in its portfolio and the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in the Bullring & Grand Central shopping mall in Birmingham that it doesn’t already own.
The group expects gross rental income to increase by about 17% in the financial year to end-December 2025, with European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) earnings forecast at about £102m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.