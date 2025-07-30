Fourways Mall owner Accelerate warns of R70m loss
Reit’s shareholders won’t receive a payout for the year to end-March due to cash flow constraints and working capital needs
30 July 2025 - 19:39
Fourways Mall part-owner Accelerate Property Fund has cautioned shareholders it expects a loss of more than R70m for the 12 months to end-March and will thus not declare a distribution to shareholders.
The company said in a trading statement on Wednesday the decision to withhold a payout was driven by cash flow constraints, anticipated working capital needs and ongoing capital expenditure requirements. ..
