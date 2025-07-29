Vibrant West End portfolio boosts Shaftesbury’s earnings
During the period, Shaftesbury concluded 193 leasing transactions, representing £19.2m of contracted rent
29 July 2025 - 09:22
Shaftesbury Capital, the central London mixed-use real estate investment trust (Reit), has reported higher earnings at the half-way stage of its financial year, boosted by growth in rents and valuations.
The group reported an increase in EPRA earnings per share to 2.4p for the six months ended June from 1.9p previously. EPRA earnings is a measure of the underlying operating performance of an investment property company excluding fair value gains, investment property disposals...
