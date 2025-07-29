Hyprop’s MAS bid could have affected its debt profile and dividends, analyst says
Without sight of development joint venture agreements, the risk to Hyprop would have been great
29 July 2025 - 05:00
Hyprop’s failed attempt to gain control of MAS through a conditional voluntary offer would have been risky without it having access to certain MAS agreements, an analyst says.
Hyprop’s offer gave MAS shareholders a choice between cashing out or remaining invested through Hyprop shares...
