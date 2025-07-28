Spear secures Consani Industrial Park deal as it deepens sector pivot
The acquisition aligns with Spear’s strategy to grow its portfolio in the Western Cape
28 July 2025 - 05:00
Spear Reit has entered into an agreement to acquire the Consani Industrial Park in Goodwood, Cape Town, for R437.3m.
The transaction, signed on Friday, includes the underlying land and buildings, as well as the on-site rental enterprise, which Spear will acquire as a going concern from seller Consani Industrial Park, a subsidiary of Adrenna Property Group...
