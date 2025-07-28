Spear Reit snaps up Maynard Mall for R455m
The latest purchase comes after the fund recently announced the acquisition of Consani Industrial Park for R437m
28 July 2025 - 19:25
Spear Reit, a Western Cape–focused retail property fund, has acquired Maynard Mall in Cape Town for R455m as it continues to expand its presence in the region’s retail market.
The transaction will be funded through a mix of debt and proceeds from a recent R749m capital raise. It remains subject to regulatory approvals, the group said in a Sens announcement...
