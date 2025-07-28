High interest rates and falling household income weigh on PPC

PPC continues to face a challenging operating environment, with private construction activity under pressure due to high interest rates, subdued household income growth and limited public infrastructure investment.
According to the group’s latest annual report, high interest rates and declining household income weighed on private construction activity, dampening the appetite for new residential and commercial projects in PPC’s core markets.
These macroeconomic headwinds were especially pronounced in SA, where the formal construction sector continues to face big structural and financial challenges.
Despite these headwinds, PPC has identified pockets of resilience in industrial and informal construction segments. The group noted that industrial developments, including logistics, warehousing and light manufacturing projects, have helped offset some of the softness in traditional residential and commercial building in SA, Zimbabwe and Botswana.
“In SA, per capita cement consumption remains at 228kg, far below the global average of 540kg. This indicates substantial long-term growth potential, particularly if public sector infrastructure investment accelerates. The slow execution of these projects creates opportunities and risk,” the cement producer said in its report.
The latest FNB/BER building confidence index reflects worsening sentiment in the construction sector. The index fell to 36 in the second quarter of 2025 from 41 in the first quarter. The decline was driven primarily by a sharp 24-point drop in confidence among hardware retailers, though main and subcontractors also reported a notable deterioration in business conditions.
Afrimat’s construction index for the first quarter pointed to similar challenges, recording a 2.6% year-on-year decline. The contraction was largely attributed to persistent sector headwinds, including heavy rainfall and limited government investment in infrastructure.
“Despite the perception of market oversupply, much of the installed capacity remains inefficient or offline. Older plants are unable to meet efficiency and environmental standards, while mothballed facilities require significant investment to restart. This underscores PPC’s continued focus on plant performance, asset integrity, and disciplined capital investment,” the group said.
However, it noted that demand was rising in rural areas, driven by informal construction, which presents potential for growth. While PPC acknowledged the promise of public-private partnerships in infrastructure development, it noted that these are still to materialise in the short term.
The group said its operating environment in SA, Botswana and Zimbabwe continued to be shaped by economic recovery efforts, fiscal policy shifts and infrastructure investment trends, though it expected economic environment to improve due to low interest rates and inflation.
Meanwhile, Botswana’s economy, which contracted by 3.3%, is expected to recover with growth projected to rebound by 3-4%, driven by improved fiscal management and increased investment in nonmining sectors such as tourism and agriculture, the group said.
Zimbabwe could be seeing green shoots and increased economic activity, which might boost construction as its economy is expected to recover by 6.2% from a sluggish 2% growth in 2024.
High interest rates and falling household income weigh on PPC
Cementmaker finds resilience in industrial, informal construction sectors, report shows
PPC continues to face a challenging operating environment, with private construction activity under pressure due to high interest rates, subdued household income growth and limited public infrastructure investment.
According to the group’s latest annual report, high interest rates and declining household income weighed on private construction activity, dampening the appetite for new residential and commercial projects in PPC’s core markets.
These macroeconomic headwinds were especially pronounced in SA, where the formal construction sector continues to face big structural and financial challenges.
Despite these headwinds, PPC has identified pockets of resilience in industrial and informal construction segments. The group noted that industrial developments, including logistics, warehousing and light manufacturing projects, have helped offset some of the softness in traditional residential and commercial building in SA, Zimbabwe and Botswana.
“In SA, per capita cement consumption remains at 228kg, far below the global average of 540kg. This indicates substantial long-term growth potential, particularly if public sector infrastructure investment accelerates. The slow execution of these projects creates opportunities and risk,” the cement producer said in its report.
The latest FNB/BER building confidence index reflects worsening sentiment in the construction sector. The index fell to 36 in the second quarter of 2025 from 41 in the first quarter. The decline was driven primarily by a sharp 24-point drop in confidence among hardware retailers, though main and subcontractors also reported a notable deterioration in business conditions.
Afrimat’s construction index for the first quarter pointed to similar challenges, recording a 2.6% year-on-year decline. The contraction was largely attributed to persistent sector headwinds, including heavy rainfall and limited government investment in infrastructure.
“Despite the perception of market oversupply, much of the installed capacity remains inefficient or offline. Older plants are unable to meet efficiency and environmental standards, while mothballed facilities require significant investment to restart. This underscores PPC’s continued focus on plant performance, asset integrity, and disciplined capital investment,” the group said.
However, it noted that demand was rising in rural areas, driven by informal construction, which presents potential for growth. While PPC acknowledged the promise of public-private partnerships in infrastructure development, it noted that these are still to materialise in the short term.
The group said its operating environment in SA, Botswana and Zimbabwe continued to be shaped by economic recovery efforts, fiscal policy shifts and infrastructure investment trends, though it expected economic environment to improve due to low interest rates and inflation.
Meanwhile, Botswana’s economy, which contracted by 3.3%, is expected to recover with growth projected to rebound by 3-4%, driven by improved fiscal management and increased investment in nonmining sectors such as tourism and agriculture, the group said.
Zimbabwe could be seeing green shoots and increased economic activity, which might boost construction as its economy is expected to recover by 6.2% from a sluggish 2% growth in 2024.
majavun@businesslive.co.za
WATCH: Matias Cardarelli, CEO of PPC, talks strategy as outlook improves
PPC’s turnaround strategy delivers ‘step change’ in margins and cash flow
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MARC HASENFUSS: Crypto climbs, gold glitters and the JSE stumbles
WATCH: Matias Cardarelli, CEO of PPC, talks strategy as outlook improves
PPC’s turnaround strategy delivers ‘step change’ in margins and cash flow
PPC expects higher earnings as turnaround plan gains pace
PPC: Held hostage by a sluggish economy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.