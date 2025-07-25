Hyprop pulls plug on MAS deal
The board has refused to grant access to critical joint venture agreements
25 July 2025 - 10:25
Hyprop Investments has pulled the plug on its voluntary bid to acquire a controlling stake in MAS Plc, citing the MAS board’s refusal to grant access to critical joint venture agreements.
The retail property fund said the decision was unavoidable after MAS declined to share the full development joint venture (DJV) agreements, despite having published a summary of their contents. Hyprop argued that the DJV, which represents nearly half of MAS’s net assets, could not be properly assessed without access to the original source documents...
