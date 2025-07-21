Hyprop’s Canal Walk in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED
Canal Walk owner Hyprop Investments has made a formal cash or share offer for MAS Real Estate. The deal, if accepted by MAS shareholders, would see Hyprop taking a 50%-plus-one stake in the group. Romanian-based Prime Kapital says the deal raises governance and regulatory red flags, urging MAS shareholders to reject Hyprop’s offer. Business Day TV spoke to Prime Kapital CEO Martin Slabbert for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: MAS shareholders urged to reject Hyprop’s ‘value-destructive’ offer
Business Day TV speaks to Martin Slabbert, CEO of Prime Kapital
