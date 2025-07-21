Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: MAS shareholders urged to reject Hyprop’s ‘value-destructive’ offer

Business Day TV speaks to Martin Slabbert, CEO of Prime Kapital

21 July 2025 - 20:11
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Hyprop’s Canal Walk in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyprop’s Canal Walk in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED

Canal Walk owner Hyprop Investments has made a formal cash or share offer for MAS Real Estate. The deal, if accepted by MAS shareholders, would see Hyprop taking a 50%-plus-one stake in the group. Romanian-based Prime Kapital says the deal raises governance and regulatory red flags, urging MAS shareholders to reject Hyprop’s offer. Business Day TV spoke to Prime Kapital CEO Martin Slabbert for more insight.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Eskom’s R1bn Koeberg nuclear plant own goal
Companies
2.
Battle royal as FirstRand wrestles UAE’s largest ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
New chapter at Capitec as Gerrie Fourie hands ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Capitec set to enter market for cross-border ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Developers flock to affordable housing amid ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.