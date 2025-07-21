Assura lifts earnings as private healthcare activity boosts growth
The company took advantage of opportunities to acquire new assets
21 July 2025 - 21:21
Takeover target UK- and JSE-listed healthcare real estate investment trust Assura has reported a 9% rise in annual underlying earnings to £111.8m (R2.66bn).
The group said income growth was driven by heightened activity in the private healthcare sector, where it took advantage of opportunities to acquire new assets. The acquisitions strengthened its relationships with tier-1 private hospital providers, it said in its results for the year to end-March on Monday...
