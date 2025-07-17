Redefine signs R80m Rosebank Corner sale to cut debt

Redefine Properties has signed an R80m sale agreement to dispose of its Rosebank Corner office block as it ramps up its strategy to exit underperforming assets and cut its debt levels.
The building, located on Jan Smuts Avenue in the heart of Rosebank, has been sold to Live Rosebank. While the office block was previously valued at just over R91m for office use, the final sale price of R80m was negotiated on its potential for residential conversion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.