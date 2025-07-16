SA tops global property returns as international recovery remains mixed
Rising income returns the key driver of SA’s outperformance, particularly in the industrial and retail sectors
16 July 2025 - 05:00
SA’s commercial property market has outperformed all global peers in 2024, recording the highest local currency returns despite uneven recovery trends in the international real estate sector.
This is according to the Global Property Investment Trends Report by the SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa), compiled with Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), which tracks total return, income return and capital growth on standing investments across more than 30 countries — and positions SA as a surprising outperformer...
