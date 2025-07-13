MAS shareholders reject PKI resolutions

MAS shareholders pushed back against two resolutions at a special meeting on Friday, voting down a five-year asset realisation plan and proposed special dividends — both backed by major shareholder PK Investments (PKI).
PKI, which owns more than 20% of MAS, called an extraordinary general meeting and put forward what it called an “enhanced value unlock strategy”, saying the proposals reflected feedback it received from other shareholders...
