Accelerate pushes ahead with rights offer despite R800m risk
While all parties have expressed willingness to proceed, talks remain unresolved
13 July 2025 - 17:24
Accelerate Property Fund is moving ahead with a R100m rights offer, set to open on Monday, despite failing to finalise a crucial settlement agreement that could determine the recoverability of R800m in related-party receivables.
The group said it has yet to finalise a new settlement with Fourways Mall co-owner Azrapart and other related parties after the original agreement fell through last year due to unmet suspensive conditions. While all sides are still at the table, talks remain ongoing, it said in a statement. ..
