Millennium Capital targets luxury retail growth with Hyde Park Corner stake
Private equity fund aims to acquire the remaining 50% stake in upmarket shopping centre
10 July 2025 - 18:48
Millennium Capital plans to reposition Hyde Park Corner as a leading hub for luxury and lifestyle retail in SA after its acquisition of a 50% stake in the upmarket shopping centre.
Executive chair of Millennium Capital and founder of Nisela Capital Richard Ngwenya, who led the purchase of a 50% stake in Hyde Park Corner, said the move was a big step for the group and a chance to revitalise the centre for growth in SA’s evolving luxury retail space...
