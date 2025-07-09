SA Reits stay resilient despite June dip
Last month’s property sector decline mainly due to technical factors, not fundamental weaknesses, association says
09 July 2025 - 05:00
SA’s listed property sector remains on a growth path despite global uncertainty, with a 1% dip in June seen as profit-taking after strong earlier gains, rather than a sign of weakening fundamentals.
According to the SA Reit Association, June’s decline was mainly due to technical factors, not fundamental weaknesses, with compiler of the association’s monthly chart book, Ian Anderson, noting it reflects market dynamics rather than structural issues...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.