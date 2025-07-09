Residential property market cools in second quarter
The affordable segment remains the most dynamic part of the market, supported by rate-sensitive buyers and limited supply
09 July 2025 - 10:43
The SA residential property market saw a modest cooling in the second quarter of 2025, with estate agents reporting lower activity levels and sentiment amid ongoing economic uncertainty.
According to the latest FNB Property Barometer, the overall Activity Index dipped to 5.9 from 6.3 in the first quarter, signalling a softening in market momentum...
