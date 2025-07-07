An aerial view of Growthpoint’s Olympus development in Sandton. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s Reit sector experienced a modest pullback in June, declining by 1% but analysts caution against interpreting the decline as a reversal in fundamentals. Business Day TV spoke to Ian Anderson, listed property head and portfolio manager at Merchant West Investments, about why he says the dip appears more technical than structural.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA Reits continue dividend growth momentum
Business Day TV speaks to Ian Anderson, listed property head and portfolio manager at Merchant West Investments
SA’s Reit sector experienced a modest pullback in June, declining by 1% but analysts caution against interpreting the decline as a reversal in fundamentals. Business Day TV spoke to Ian Anderson, listed property head and portfolio manager at Merchant West Investments, about why he says the dip appears more technical than structural.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.