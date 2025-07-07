Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA Reits continue dividend growth momentum

Business Day TV speaks to Ian Anderson, listed property head and portfolio manager at Merchant West Investments

07 July 2025 - 19:39
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An aerial view of Growthpoint’s Olympus development in Sandton. Picture: SUPPLIED
An aerial view of Growthpoint’s Olympus development in Sandton. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s Reit sector experienced a modest pullback in June, declining by 1% but analysts caution against interpreting the decline as a reversal in fundamentals. Business Day TV spoke to Ian Anderson, listed property head and portfolio manager at Merchant West Investments, about why he says the dip appears more technical than structural.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay flags spazas as market force
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Investec pumps R4bn into petrol stations
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Mr Price ramps up local sourcing in R5bn push for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Rupert’s Reinet boasts ‘significant’ liquidity ...
Companies
5.
Vodacom creates mobile private network for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.